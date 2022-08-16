High School Golf
Montrose second on home course
Noah Richmond shot even-par 71 on Monday to lead Montrose to a second-place finish at the Red Hawks’ invitational at The Bridges.
Richmond finished tied for fourth with Cheyenne Mountain’s Kale Parathen.
Sawyer Klein of Denver North shot a 67 for medalist honors, with Cheyenne Mountain’s Thomas Herholtz one stroke back. Bradley Weinmaster of Riverdale Ridge was third with a 70.
Grand Junction freshman Hunter Simmons shot a 74 and tied for eighth, with sophomore Jack Kaul tied for 16th with a 77.
The Tigers finished fifth as a team with a 235. Montrose’s first team shot a 225 — Cheyenne Mountain came in at 212 to win the team title — and the Red Hawks’ second team tied for third with a 229. Palisade shot a 252, led by Alex Morrall’s 78, and Fruita Monument finished with a 257, getting an 85 from sophomore Dillon Jones. The Tigers’ No. 2 team shot a 260.
Minor League Baseball
Rockies’ Fuentes earns PBL honor
Izzy Fuentes threw seven shutout innings in the Grand Junction Rockies’ 17-0 rout of Northern Colorado on Saturday, and on Monday was selected the Pioneer League South Division pitcher of the week.
Fuentes allowed five hits, struck out 10 and walked two in the win. He’s seventh in the league with 66 strikeouts and has five starts with at least six innings.
The Rockies (44-28, 18-6 second half) are home this week against the Rocky Mountain Vibes, starting at 6:35 tonight at Suplizio Field. Grand Junction has the second-best overall record in the league behind Missoula.
