College Soccer
Mesa women tie for second in RMAC preseason poll
Coming off its first RMAC regular-season title since 2000, Colorado Mesa tied for second in preseason voting by the conference women's soccer coaches, announced Thursday by the conference.
CMU was picked seventh in last year's preseason poll, but went 10-2 in conference play to tie CU-Colorado Springs for the title.
The Mavericks, led by the 2021 RMAC player of the year, Lila Dere, and the reigning defensive player of the year, Michaela Dangler, received three first-place votes and 125 points in voting by the RMAC coaches. Colorado School of Mines received three first-place votes and 128 total points, with CU-Colorado Springs getting five first-place votes and tying the Mavs with 125 points.
Westminster is picked to finish fourth, followed by Metro State, which received one first-place vote.
Dere, a redshirt sophomore out of Fruita Monument High School, tied for the league lead with 15 goals last season, and Dangler, a junior from Fruita Monument, led a lock-down defense that allowed only 17 goals in 18 games.
Last season's RMAC coach of the year, Megan Remec, has a still-young, but veteran team, with only one senior and three juniors. The rest of the roster is made up of sophomores, 14 of whom are in their third season, and freshmen.
After a series of scrimmages that wrapped up Wednesday, the Mavericks open the regular season Aug. 26 against Saint Martin's University in Lacey, Washington, then play at Western Oregon on Aug. 28. Mesa's Kickoff Weekend is Sept. 2-4 at Community Hospital Unity Field, facing Nebraska-Kearney and Cal State Dominguez Hills.
College Baseball
Maverics 2B Rodgers makes All-Appalachian League team
Colorado Mesa second baseman Harrison Rodgers made the All-Appalachian League team after a standout summer in the MLB Prospect League.
Rodgers who also made the Appalachian League All-Star team as the starting shortstop, hit .346 for Elizabethton (Tenn.), with four home runs. He drove in 30 runs in 35 games, had nine doubles, two triples and scored 31 run. He stole 14 bases in 15 attempts and had a .465 on-base percentage.
Rodgers had a pair of four-hit games and went 4 for 6 with a home run, triple, five RBI and scored three runs in one game. He played second, short and third during the summer.
Rodgers, who is entering his junior year, is the only returning infield starter for the Mavericks.
College Golf
CMU's Chahin competes in U.S. Amateur Open
Yael Chahin played two rounds in the U.S. Amateur Open this week in Paramus, New Jersey, finishing at 11-over-par 152.
The Colorado Mesa junior shot 7-over 78 in the first round Monday at The Ridgeway Country Club, then shot 4-over 74 on Tuesday at Arcola Country Club in stroke play, which cut the field to the 64 players for match play.
Chahin, who is from Queretaro, Mexico, had CMU golf coach Scott Sullivan as his caddy. Sullivan is a veteran of USGA events, qualifying five times for the USGA Championship.