USA Baseball
GJ's Johnson plays in NTIS Champions Cup
Grand Junction's Tyler Johnson played in the National Team Identification Series Champions Cup in Cary, North Carolina, this past weekend with his team, the 12-and-under Southwest Stripes.
Johnson, the only player in the entire tournament from Colorado, went 1 for 4 at the plate and pitched two scoreless innings as the Stripes went 3-1, with their only loss coming to the gold-medal-winning Midwest Stars. The Stripes didn't medal.
According to Grand Junction Trojans coach Kenny Johnson, Tyler will more than likely not make the national team roster for the Baseball World Cup in Taiwan later this year, but that won't be confirmed until the final rosters are announced September 14.
Boys Soccer
Grand Junction tops Palisade
Matthew Silzell scored on an assist by Angel Mendez, Mason Sanders scored on an assist by Matthew Parkes and Geraldo Hernandez scored the winning goal on a rebound from a free kick as Grand Junction topped Palisade 3-2 on Monday night at Maverick Field.
The Tigers and Bulldogs are both 1-1.