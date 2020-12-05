Rodeo
Local bull riders fail to score at NFR
Neither Colten Fritzlan nor Ty Wallace was able to stay on their bulls long enough Friday to score in the second round of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Fritzlan rode a bull named Spotted Demon and Wallace rode Silent Night.
Stetson Wright, who was the top scorer in the first round, was the top scorer again in the second round. Wright’s 88.5 total earned him $27,077. Wright and Ky Hamilton are the only two riders to score in each of the first two rounds.
College Softball
Colorado Mesa adds two players
Colorado Mesa softball coach Erik Kozel signed two players for the 2022 season during the early signing period.
Rylee Crouch played for Horizon High School, a two-time all-conference and all-state honorable mention outfielder. She attended several CMU softball camps and said in a release the Mavericks have been at the top of her list of schools since she was a sophomore.
She hit .400 this past fall with 26 RBI, six doubles, two triples and seven home runs. She struck out only eight times in 58 plate appearances.
Kozel also bolstered his pitching staff with the addition of Alysa Gutierrez out of Gilroy, California. Her team played only four games last spring before the season was shut down, but she was 2-0 with 19 strikeouts. She was the Mustangs' primary pitcher as a sophomore, going 10-8 in 22 appearances, striking out 98.