High School Sports
No-contact rule in effect until at least July 1 in D51
School District 51 announced Monday that in-person contact between coaches and athletes is prohibited until at least July 1, District Athletic Director Paul Cain posted on his Twitter account.
A decision will be made in June by the district on whether coaches can begin summer practices and games in July based on recommendations from local and state health departments.
The ruling, which extends the Colorado High School Activities Association directive by one month, will halt school-related activities, including practices, games, tournaments and camps.
All District 51 athletic facilities except the track at Grand Junction High School are closed until further notice. The district opened access to the track with Stocker Stadium closed as its track is being replaced.
Girls Basketball
Fruita assistant coach
leaving for college job
Fruita Monument assistant girls basketball coach Lindsey Shaw has been hired as an assistant at East Texas Baptist University.
Shaw, who played at Colorado Mesa before injuries cut her career short, has been an assistant for the Wildcats the past seven years. East Texas Baptist, an NCAA Division III school in Marshall, Texas, went 20-7 last season.