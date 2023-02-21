Times for all four playoff games involving District 51 teams were finalized Monday, with tipoff for each set for 6 p.m.
The girls Class 6A and 5A tournaments tip off today, with Fruita Monument hosting Fossil Ridge. Central opens play in the Class 5A tournament at Centaurus in Lafayette.
The Fruita Monument boys host Fairview on Wednesday evening in the Class 6A playoffs, with Central hosting Palmer on Wednesday in the Class 5A opener.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens. Only CHSAA/CHSCA passes will be accepted. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at d51schools.org or at the gate.
College Wrestling
Torgerson claims Summit Award
Denim Torgerson of Colorado Mesa is the winner of the RMAC wresting Summit Award, which goes to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA competing for a championship.
In sports that do not have a championship tournament, such as wrestling, the regular-season champion will produce the Summit Award winner.
Torgerson, a redshirt freshman from Aurora, Utah, has a 3.92 GPA in exercise science. He went 5-3 at 141 pounds this season, including a pin against CSU Pueblo that helped the Mavericks win that dual and eventually claim the RMAC title with a 7-0 dual record. In the final tournament of the season, Togerson dropped down to 133 pounds and placed third, winning three matches by pin.
Colorado Mesa competes in the Super Region 6 tournament Saturday in Chadron, Neb.
College Basketball
Reed wins RMAC defensive honor
Olivia Reed’s double double-double weekend came just when the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team needed it, leading to a sweep against New Mexico Highlands and CSU Pueblo.
The 5-foot-11 freshman forward averaged 21.5 points and 17.5 rebounds and on Monday was selected as the RMAC defensive player of the week.
Reed now has 11 double-doubles this season and leads the Mavericks in both scoring (12.7 points) and rebounds (9.4). She scored 20 points and had 17 rebounds against Highlands on Friday night and followed it up with 23 points and 18 rebounds against the ThunderWolves on Saturday.
She also blocked four shots on Friday as the Mavericks moved into seventh place in the RMAC with two games remaining, at home Wednesday against Westminster and at Western Colorado on Thursday. One victory will secure a spot in the RMAC tournament.