Challenger Baseball
Registration for all players is Sunday at Orchard Mesa Lanes
Registration for new and returning players in the Challenger baseball program is at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Orchard Mesa Lanes.
Players will get to bowl with the Colorado Mesa football team while parents complete the registration.
Challenger is an adaptive Little League Baseball program and provides special needs children with the opportunity to play the game, with area high school and college teams serving as buddies during the season. The first game is April 10 and the season culminates with a game with Junior College World Series players on May 25.
For information about Challenger or to get registration forms, go to www.challengerbaseball.net or call Carma Brown, 970-216-5554, or Kelli Hamilton, 970-250-0909. Registration forms and the season schedule are posted on the website.
College Basketball
Mesa men ranked 3rd in region
Colorado Mesa is No. 3 in this week’s NCAA Division II South Central Regional ranking, one of four RMAC teams in contention for the national playoffs.
The Mavericks (22-4, 21-4 in Division II) are up to No. 14 in the national coaches poll. Fort Lewis (22-2) is ranked first in the region, followed by Black Hills State (23-3). Colorado School of Mines (20-4) is ranked fifth.
Eight teams will receive bids in the South Central Regional tournament after the conclusion of next week’s conference tournaments. The tournament champions from the RMAC and Lone Star Conference receive automatic bids.
Six Maverick players earn academic all-district honors
Six Colorado Mesa basketball players received academic all-district honors Wednesday from the College Sports Communicators.
Student-athletes must have at least a 3.5 GPA, be a starter or key reserve and play in at least 50% of their team’s games to be eligible.
Kylie Kravig and Leah Redding were honored from the women’s team, with Trevor Baskin, Reece Johnson, Isaac Jessup and Michael McCurry making the men’s team.
Kravig, a sophomore from Greeley has a 4.0 GPA in exercise science and Redding, a sophomore from Grand Junction, has a 3.632 GPA in sport management.
Baskin, a redshirt sophomore from Aurora, has a 3.66 GPA as a business administration and finance major. Johnson, a redshirt sophomore from Windsor, has a 3.92 GPA in exercise science.
Jessup, a redshirt sophomore from Spokane, Washington, is an animation, film, photography and motion design major with a 3.65 GPA, and McCurry, a redshirt sophomore from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has a 3.65 GPA in is business administration and finance.
College Lacrosse
CMU sweeps men’s RMAC honors
Drew Eickelman and Calvin Doucette swept the weekly RMAC honors for the Colorado Mesa men’s lacrosse team.
Eickelman, a redshirt junior midfielder, scored two goals and had three assists in CMU’s 15-9 win last weekend against Colorado College, with Doucette, a sophomore goalie, making 11 saves on 47 shots faced.
The Mavericks (1-0) play the first of three games in North Carolina today, at Lees-McRae College.