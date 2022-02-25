Colorado Mesa's baseball team will play Northwest Nazarene in doubleheaders today and Saturday at Bergman Field on campus.
Because of ongoing construction, attendance will be limited to parents of the teams and invited guests of CMU. Parking is available east of the Maverick Center, by Community Hospital Unity Field, the soccer/lacrosse stadium.
The Mavericks will have a grand opening once the stadium can be fully open to the public.
Spectators can watch from beyond the left field and right field fences, but are standing-room only.
The softball team's home opener this weekend at the adjacent softball stadium has been pushed back one day because of expected cold temperatures on Saturday. The Mavericks face Metro State at noon on Sunday in a doubleheader, with Monday's twinbill beginning at 11 a.m.
High School Basketball
The season may be over for the Central boys basketball team, but Andrew Serrano still has games on the horizon.
The junior guard will represent the U.S. in an international basketball tournament in Spain in June.
Serrano will play for PhD Hoops, an organization founded by former player, coach and current Fox Sports analyst Richie Schueler, in the Euro Youth Basketball Cup from June 17-19. According to PhD Hoops, the tournament averages 60 teams from 15 nations each year.
Serrano set career high marks in points, assists and rebounds for the Warriors in his junior season.