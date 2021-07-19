Club Volleyball
United VBC teams place in Florida
Five teams representing United Volleyball Club of the Rockies competed at the USA Volleyball Beach Nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from July 10-15.
In the 12s Open division, Ivee Enewold and Kaylee Molina placed 17th. The Open is the highest division at nationals.
In the 12s American division, Blake Hawkins and Roie Van Devander took ninth in the gold-medal round.
Sabrina Landman and Delaney Brinkley were third in the 14s American division, and Brielle Smith and McKenzie Mason were 17th in the silver-medal round.
In the 18s American division, BayLea Sparks and Kylie Williams were 17th in the silver-medal round.
Little League Baseball
Two titles for Three Rivers
In the juniors state championship at El Jebel, Three Rivers defeated Academy 12-2 on Sunday. Three Rivers also won the junior softball title with a 24-18 victory over Arapahoe in Thornton.
Grand Mesa fell 18-3 in the senior boys championship against Arapahoe in Thornton.
Three Rivers fell in the second game of the 9-10-11 boys bracket in Littleton and will face North Boulder this evening.
In the major girls championship played at Orchard Mesa, Orchard Mesa lost 9-6 to Tri Lakes.
American Legion Baseball
Gene Taylor’s falls to Travelers
Despite a strong outing from pitcher Ben Coleman (complete game, six hits allowed, five strikeouts and two earned runs), Gene Taylor’s American Legion team lost 3-2 to the Woodward Travelers in the Andenucio Tournament in Pueblo on Sunday.
Nick Campbell had two of Gene Taylor’s six hits, including an RBI single to score Ty Wytulka in the fourth inning. The team’s other run came in the sixth when Jesse Gadd drove in a run after reaching base on an error.