Sixteen CMU tennis players earned spots on the Pacific West Conference All-Academic team. The women's team placed nine on the team and the men seven after their second year of competing in the PacWest Conference.
Student-athletes must have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have competed in at least one regular-season competition and have completed two academic semesters at their current school.
On the men's side, Jorge Abreu (3.7, business finance), Chrisitan Albrechtsen (3.35, business management), Moises Cure (3.31, biology), Brandon Keller (3.03, physics), Tyler Landen (3.26, business management), Chapin Schott (3.10, business finance) and Jandre van Wyk (3.89, chemistry), made the team.
For the women, Julianna Campos (3.94, pre-business administration), Issy Coman (3.33, biochemistry), Paige Furin (4.0, studio art), Makenna Livingston (3.51, mass communications), Audrey O'Rear (3.44, art education), Macy Richards (4.0, pre-nursing), Halle Romero (3.86, criminal justice), Lauren Thomas (3.60, nursing) and Maike Waldburger (3.55, exercise science) made the team.
Track & Field
The USA Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association awarded all-region honors this week, with Josie Coffey earning an all-region accolade in the high jump, Mica Jenrette in the heptathlon, Sierra Arceneaux in the 100 and 200 meters, Kiana Jackson in the triple jump and McKenna Molder in the 400 hurdles.
On the men's side, Justin Thompson received all-region honors in the long jump.
All-region recipients are eligible for All-America honors.