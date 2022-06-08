Special Olympics
GJ’s Crawley wins bronze in bocce ball
Steven Crawley of Grand Junction won the bronze medal on Tuesday in the singles bocce competition at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
Anthony Williams from Jamaica won the gold medal, with Lenard Davis winning silver.
Girls Soccer
Western Slope well-represented on CHSAA All-State teams
Several Western Slope players landed spots on the CHSAA all-state girls soccer team, which was announced Tuesday.
Regan Dare, a junior forward at Fruita Monument, made the Class 5A honorable mention team.
In Class 4A, senior striker Josie Coulter of Montrose made the second team, with three Central players, Liana Bryant, a junior forward, Jasmine Hernandez, a sophomore goalkeeper, and Lauryn Spencer, a sophomore defender, all on the honorable mention team.
Kaylae Medina of Grand Valley, a sophomore defender, made the Class 3A second team, with teammates Katie Ray, a senior defender, and Emma Speakman, a sophomore forward, on the honorable mention team.
Beach Volleyball
5 United teams heading to nationals
Five United Volleyball Club of the Rockies duos received bids to the USA Volleyball Beach Nationals during a qualifying tournament last weekend in Denver.
Teams had to place in the top three in the qualifying tournament to reach the nationals, July 26-28 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Gianna Zambrano and Kaylee Molina won the 14s division, with Cambelle Brammer and Macey Jones second and Mya Antonucci and Maggie Meyers third to sweep the bids in the age group.
Charlotte Olszewski and Siri Henderson placed second in the 18s division to reach nationals, along with Delany Norstrand and Kinlee Campbell, who were third in the 12s division.
College Softball
Mavericks’ Smith, Distler picked for Academic All-American teams
Two Colorado Mesa softball players received Academic All-America awards from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Pitcher/designated player Ellie Smith, a nursing major from Riverside, California, made the first team with a 3.42 GPA. She was a second-team selection a year ago.
Catcher Ally Distler, a psychology major from Littleton, made the second team with a 4.0 GPA.
Colorado Mesa was the only Division II school to have both a first-team and a second-team selection — CMU has had at least one Academic All-American each of the past five years.
Smith and Brooke Hodgson (2018) are the only CMU softball players to receive first-team honors and Smith is the third two-time Academic All-America (McKenzie Surface, 2018-19, Hailey Hinson, 2019-20) in program history.
College Tennis
CMU’s Hartman is rookie of year
Colorado Mesa’s Tegan Hartman was selected Tuesday as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Rookie of the Year for the NCAA Division II West Region.
Hartman, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, led the CMU men’s team with 11 singles wins (11-12) and was tied for the team lead with nine doubles victories (9-11). He went 9-6 at No. 6 singles in team duals and 7-9 at No. 3 doubles.
Tennis
Entry deadline for Western Slope Open tournament is July 12
The entry deadline for the Western Slope Open tennis tournament is July 12.
The tournament runs July 22-27 at the Elliott Tennis Center, Canyon View Park and Lincoln Park, with divisions for juniors and adults in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, plus family doubles events.
Juniors and adults can play in three events (a maximum of two doubles events), plus one family event. The entry fee for the first event is $27, the second event is $21 and the third and fourth events are $16 each. All participants will receive a tournament T-shirt.
Juniors will be placed in divisions based on ability and experience (high school varsity, junior varsity and juniors with more or less than two years playing experience) in their respective age groups. Scholarships may be available to cover entry fees for juniors upon request.
Adults must be available to play beginning at noon on July 22. Adult divisions are by USTA ratings, plus a men’s 50-over division. Men’s and women’s open divisions will be played July 22-24.
Players can check their first-round match times from 8 a.m. until noon on July 18-21 at the Elliott Tennis Center at Colorado Mesa.
To receive an entry form, email mesatennis10@gmail.com.