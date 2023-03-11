Mavericks’ Threatt, Reed make All-South Central Region teams
Colorado Mesa placed one player on both the men’s and women’s All-South Central Region team, as voted on by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
Blaise Threatt made the men’s first team and Olivia Reed the women’s second team.
Threatt, the Mavericks’ leading scorer from the point guard position, averages 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He’s fifth in the RMAC in scoring and sixth in assists per game, and has scored 23 or more points in the past five games entering tonight’s regional quarterfinal game. He passed 1,000 career points earlier this season as a redshirt sophomore.
He’s one of three RMAC players to make the first team, along with Joel Scott, the regional player of the year, and Fort Lewis guard Akuel Kot.
Reed, a 5-foot-11 freshman forward, averaged 12.4 points and 9.5 rebounds.
She set the program freshman record with 275 rebounds (seventh all-time) and tied the program freshman record with 47 blocked shots, which is tied for 14th all-time. She had 13 double-doubles and reached double figures in 20 games, earning RMAC first-team honors and the conference’s freshman of the year award.
Cross-Country Skiing
Final Grand Mesa Nordic Council race is March 19 at Skyway
The Grand Mesa Nordic Council will be hosting its final race of the season, the Mesa Meltdown, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 19 at Skyway trail head on Grand Mesa. There will be 5K and 20K course options. The Meltdown is a freestyle race meaning that one can skate or classic ski, but prizes will be awarded according to finish, not technique.
Race series prizes, overall and age group will be awarded as part of the day’s festivities. Skiers of all levels and abilities are welcome to participate in any of the organization’s races. The race entry fee is $30 for non-members and $25 for GMNC members. Registration can be done online at https://gmnc.org/event/mesa-meltdown-20km-5km-freestyle-race-march-19-2023/ or on the day of the event by cash or check.
Local Tennis
Fellowship of Christian Athletes doubles tournament is March 24-26
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting a doubles tournament for juniors and adults March 24-26 at the Elliott Tennis Center at Colorado Mesa University. All proceeds from the tournament go to supports Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
For more information, contact Alexa Jo Willms at 316-640-8826 or awillms@fca.org.