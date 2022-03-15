After throwing no-hitter, Mavs Handy is RMAC pitcher of week
Kannon Handy's no-hitter Monday was the eighth in Colorado Mesa baseball history and landed the sophomore left-hander the RMAC pitcher of the week award.
Handy retired 20 consecutive batters before allowing a two-out walk in the seventh inning of the Mavericks' 4-0 victory over Colorado School of Mines in Golden. He struck out six to improve to 3-1 this season and dropped his ERA from 5.14 to 3.86. After the walk and a wild pitch, Handy secured the no-hitter by getting a ground ball to first, covering the bag for the toss and the final out.
The No. 6 Mavericks (15-5, 6-2 RMAC) open a four-game series against CU-Colorado Springs at 3 p.m. on Friday at Bergman Field.
College Softball
CMU's Smith wins RMAC award
Ellie Smith had another big weekend at the plate for the Colorado Mesa softball team, and on Tuesday was selected the RMAC player of the week.
The Mavs' designated player went 6 for 13 in the four-game sweep of Fort Lewis, hitting two home runs, including a grand slam, and added one double and one triple. She had a 1.154 slugging percentage and drove 10 runs, hitting in three games. The Mavericks (16-4, 10-0 RMAC), who are on a 15-game winning streak, outscored the Skyhawks 45-5.
Smith also went 2-0 in the pitching circle with two complete games.
College Tennis
Mesa men fall to Western New Mexico
Colorado Mesa's men's tennis team lost one close doubles match and a pair of three-set singles matches in a 5-2 loss to Western New Mexico on Tuesday in Denver.
The Mustangs won the doubles point when Joaquin Delpino and Yu Jhe Du held off the Mavs' No. 2 team of Steven Howe and Jandre Van Wyk 6-4. The teams split the first four singles matches, with Christian Albrechtsen defeating Delpino 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Jorge Abreu claiming a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory at No. 3 over Du.
Patricio Larrea rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Van Wyk at No. 5 singles, and Brendan Lock beat the Mavs' Tegan Hartman 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 6.