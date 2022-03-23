Prep Basketball
Vigil throws shutout for Central
Central’s Joe Vigil threw a two-hit shutout in the Warriors’ 11-0, five-inning victory Tuesday over Cleveland (Oregon) in Arizona.
The Warriors (5-2) scored six runs in the second inning to blow the game open. Alex Taylor, who had four RBI, drove in two with a bases-loaded double to left in the Warriors’ big inning. Taylor hit a pair of doubles, Lewis Coonts doubled and Luke Brown went 2 for 2 with a triple and drove in two runs.
Vigil struck out four and walked two in five innings, allowing only two singles.
Millennium (Ariz.) 6, Grand Junction 0: A three-run fourth inning broke open a scoreless game.
Cameron Ochoa allowed four runs on four hits and struck out eight over the first 4 2/3 innings.
The Tigers (3-5) threatened in the fourth inning, with Colton Romero hitting a one-out single to right field and stealing second. With two out. Ochoa reached on an error, putting runners at first and third, but Jase Satterfield took a called third strike.
Grand Junction had runners at second and third after back-to-back singles in the fifth by Will Applegate and Noah Martinez. Shay Snyder loaded the bases with a one-out single, but two more strikeouts ended that threat.
College Baseball
Bramwell wins RMAC honor
For the sixth straight week, a Colorado Mesa baseball player has been voted either the RMAC player or pitcher of the week.
Senior catcher Spencer Bramwell, who hit .533 (8 for 15) against CU-Colorado Springs last week, is the latest honoree. Bramwell hit two doubles, two home runs and drove in seven runs to lead CMU to three wins in the four-game series.
College Softball
Smith picks up another award
The week after being the RMAC player of the week, Colorado Mesa’s Ellie Smith on Tuesday was voted the RMAC pitcher of the week.
Smith picked up four pitching wins in CMU’s 6-0 week and did not allow an earned run in five appearances. She allowed only one unearned run, struck out 16 and gave up 11 hits, 10 of which were singles. Teams hit .175 against her when she was pitching for the Mavericks, who have won 21 straight games.
College Sports
CMU lacrosse team loses on road
Colorado Mesa lost its second straight game on its trip to Florida, falling 16-6 to Rollins on Tuesday in Winter Park.
The Mavericks got two goals each from Regan Wentz, Ali Bryant and Kiley Davis, but fell behind 8-0 in the first quarter and 12-2 at halftime and never caught up.
Men’s Golf: Kyle Pearson tied for 16th place in the Lion Invitational at Trophy Club, Texas, shooting a three-round score of 224.
The Mavericks were 10th as a team with a 914. Arkansas Tech won with a three-round score of 871.
Tennis: Audrey Rafols, ranked No. 31 in the nation, held off Colorado Mesa’s Issy Coman 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 at No. 1 singles to clinch Dominican University’s 4-3 victory over the Mavs’ women’s team in Fresno, California.
Makenna Livingston (No. 2), Maike Waldburger (No. 3) and Julianna Campos (No. 6) all won their singles matches, but Dominican won the all-important doubles point.
The CMU men’s team lost 7-0 to Hawaii Hilo, losing all six singles matches in straight sets. Jorge Abreu and Tegan Hartman won their No. 3 doubles match 6-3.