Two Colorado Mesa players made the National Association of Basketball Coaches South Central Regional team this week.
Guard Blaise Threatt, the Mavs’ leading scorer (18.9 points per game), made the first team, and forward Trevor Baskin, who was second in scoring (14.0) and led CMU in rebounding (7.1), made the second team.
Both just finished their redshirt sophomore seasons and surpassed 1,000 career points during the Mavericks’ 25-6 RMAC co-championship season.
On Monday, Threatt entered the transfer portal, intending to play his final two years elsewhere.
Two other RMAC players made the first team, Fort Lewis guard Akuel Kot and Black Hills State forward Joel Scott, the South Central Region player of the year. Brenden Sullivan and Adam Thistlewood of Colorado School of Mines also made the second team, with Fort Lewis’ Bob Pietrack the regional coach of the year.
On Tuesday, Scott and Kot made the NABC All-America team, and Scott led the Yellow Jackets into the final four of the NCAA Division II tournament.
College Softball
Mendoza nabs national honor
Iliana Mendoza had a big weekend for the Colorado Mesa softball team against CU-Colorado Springs, hitting .875 in the four-game sweep with her first home run of the season.
The redshirt junior center fielder was selected as the Division II Louisville Slugger/NFCA national player of the week, the second award for the Mavericks in the past three weeks. Second baseman Myah Arrieta earned the honor March 7. Mendoza went 7 for 8 with four walks and had an on-base percentage of .917. Her home run was the first in her CMU career, and the weekend raised her batting average to .365.
CMU (19-8 17-2 RMAC), on a 12-game winning streak, had its four-game series at Chadron State moved up to today and Friday because of the weekend weather forecast for Chadron, Neb.
Ice Hockey
IIHF bans Russia, Belarus for war
Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season, including the women’s event in the United States.
The IIHF cited security concerns for players, competition staff and fans — because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — to extend the exclusion that will stretch beyond two years when the 2023-24 season is over.