AJ Switzer’s seven points against Palm Beach Atlantic are the most for any RMAC player in a game this season, and that performance earned the Colorado Mesa junior attacker the conference offensive player of the week honor.
Trey Corkin III was voted the defensive player of the week after causing five turnovers and grabbing nine ground balls against Florida Tech, then had eight ground balls and forced two turnovers against No. 6 Tampa and Palm Beach Atlantic. Corkin, a junior, leads the RMAC with 13 caused turnovers and is third with 41 ground balls.
The Mavericks (8-2) open conference play at 3 p.m. on Saturday against rival Westminster at Community Hospital Unity Field.
College Baseball
Streaking Mavs ranked No. 21
Colorado Mesa’s nine-game winning streak has the Mavericks back in the Collegiate Baseball rankings at No. 21 this week. The Mavericks (20-7, 11-1 RMAC) fell out of the top 30 earlier this month.
In the NJCAA weekly rankings, Walters State (Tenn.) moved up one spot to No. 1 with a 31-4 record. Santa Fe (Fla.) is second at 31-1, with defending national champion Central Arizona ranked third at 31-5.
Girls Soccer
Bryant lifts Central past Bulldogs
Liana Bryant scored the only goal of the game Monday, leading Central to a 1-0 victory over Palisade at Community Hospital Unity Field.
In a matchup of 3-0 teams, Bryant scored in the opening 20 minutes, and the defenses controlled the rest of the match.