Auditions to perform the national anthem at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series have been scheduled.
Singers can opt to attend an in-person tryout on April 12 or can submit a virtual audition.
The in-person tryout is from 6-9 p.m. on April 12 at River of Life Alliance Church, 701 24 ½ Road. Performers will fill out an information sheet and perform the anthem a capella.
Virtual auditions must be submitted by April 15 through the JUCO website, also filling out an information sheet and then uploading a video of their performance. A link to the virtual tryout information can be found at jucogj.org.
Auditions are open to soloists and groups. Representatives from the JUCO World Series, Colorado Mesa athletics and the Grand Junction Rockies will be at the in-person auditions and will view the virtual tryouts.
The JUCO World Series is May 28-June 4 at Suplizio Field.
Information on renewing or purchasing tickets should be announced later this week; those who purchased reserved seats last year will be notified by email on how to renew.
Men’s Lacrosse
Mavericks sweep RMAC honors
Colorado Mesa swept the RMAC weekly player of the week honors for the fourth time in five weeks.
James Steinke, a redshirt sophomore midfielder, was selected the offensive player of the week after scoring five goals and dishing out four assists in games against No. 14 Florida Tech and Flagler College. Steinke has scored in all nine games so far for the Mavericks. He had his second hat trick of the season against Florida Tech.
Dylan Checketts, a sophomore faceoff man, won 35 faceoffs and snared 20 ground balls to go along with two goals last week. He won a season-high 26 faceoffs against Florida Tech, with 14 ground balls, tying his season high.