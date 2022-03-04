A surprise season for Palisade boys under first year coach Cory Hitchcock did not go unnoticed.
The Bulldogs raked in the Western Slope League awards for this past season. Donovan Maestas was selected the player of the year. The senior averaged a team-high 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He was also tied with Gerardo Marquez for a team-best 2.6 assists per game. Maestas scored double digit points in all but four contests this season. During Palisade’s six-game midseason winning streak, one of the longest in program history, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 19.5 points.
Hitchcock was picked as the WSL co-coach of the year alongside Eagle Valley’s Justin Brandt. Hitchcock led Palisade to a 14-11 record and a 10-2 league record. That gave the program its first WSL title in nine years. Palisade beat Central in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs for its first home playoff win in well over a decade, as well.
Maestas, Paul Steinke and Ryder Mancuso were all selected to the All-WSL first team. Josh Zotto, Nicholas Campbell and Marquez were honorable-mention selections.
College Baseball
Limited seating available for Mavs' games this weekend
Limited seating is available for this weekend’s RMAC baseball series at Bergman Field between Colorado Mesa and Adams State. The stadium is still under construction so some seating areas of the facility are closed.
Parking is available in the lot east of the Maverick Center; the entrance to the stadium is off Orchard Avenue. Standing-room viewing areas are open beyond the left field and right field fences.
Today’s game begins at 2 p.m., Saturday’s doubleheader begins at noon, with Sunday’s game also at noon.