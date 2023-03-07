Yael Chahin shot his second straight round of 73 and is tied for seventh place entering today’s final round of the Las Vegas Desert Classic.
Chahin had a pair of birdies on the front nine and two more on the back to help offset five bogeys for his 1-over-par round.
Chris Tarmet shot an even-par 72, with three birdies helping him overcome a double-bogey on the par-5 16th hole, which measures 635 yards. He had one other bogey on the back nine to move up the leader board to a tie for 41st.
Peter Grossenbacher is tied for 47th after a second-round 80, Pablo Diaz del Castillo is tied for 68th after a second straight 79, and Dakota Gillman is tied for 78th after rounds of 81 and 78.
The Mavericks cut five strokes off their team score, but dropped four spots on the leader board, with several teams going low on the second day at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.
College Lacrosse
Checketts earns RMAC honor
Dylan Checketts won 78% of his faceoffs last week in wins over Rockhurst University and Quincy University and on Monday was selected the RMAC men’s lacrosse defensive player of the week.
Checketts and CMU’s defense allowed 13 total goals in the two games, and he picked up 19 ground balls, including 15 against Rockhurst.
The junior faceoff man leads the RMAC with 44 ground balls and has a conference-leading 69.2 faceoff percentage, winning 81 of 117 for the Mavericks (5-1).