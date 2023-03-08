College Softball
Mesa’s Arrieta earns RMAC honor
Myah Arrieta hit .769 in three games last weekend for the Colorado Mesa softball team and on Tuesday was selected the RMAC player of the week.
Shortly after that award was announced, Arrieta was selected as the national Division II player of the week by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the fourth CMU player since 2018 to receive that award.
The second baseman from Central High School scored 11 runs and drove in six in only 13 at-bats, collecting 10 hits in the sweep of Adams State. Two of the games were decided by the run-rule after five innings.
She had six extra-base hits, including two home runs for CMU (11-8, 9-2 RMAC), which plays at New Mexico Highlands this weekend.
College Baseball
Big series for CMU’s Boyd helps him earn RMAC weekly honor
Julian Boyd had a monster series against Montana State Billings last week, hitting .583 with four extra-base hits for the Colorado Mesa baseball team.
The senior outfielder was selected the RMAC player of the week after coming up one single shy of hitting for the cycle in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, going 3 for 4, scoring three runs and driving in two. During the weekend, Boyd went 7 for 12 with two doubles, one triple and two home runs, scored eight runs and drove in seven.
The Mavericks (9-6) open RMAC play this week at The Diamond, hosting Metro State in a four-game series starting at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
CMU fell out of the Collegiate Baseball national rankings this week but is among the teams receiving votes. The Roadrunners (15-3) are ranked No. 27. Metro closer Eric Cox was selected the RMAC pitcher of the week after becoming the Roadrunners’ career leader in saves, collecting the 23rd and 24th of his career.
Prep Basketball
Fruita’s Campbell invited to Show
Liv Campbell will show off her basketball skills with the state’s best next week.
The Fruita Monument sophomore is participating in The Show All Star game at 6 p.m. on March 24 at the Auraria Event Center in Denver The competition is an annual showcase of top high school basketball talent in the state.
Campbell averaged 15.5 points per game as Fruita posted a 19-5 record and made it to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Past games have featured WNBA and Division I players Shae Kelly, Evan Unrau and Abby Warner, and other professional players such as Derrick White, Reggie Jackson, Nick Fazekas and Calais Campbell.
The game will be broadcast on StreamItSports. For more information, visit biokats.com/theshow.
College Track & Field
Burnett is freshman of year;
Mavs earn 25 All-RMAC honors
Colorado Mesa University’s Jordan Burnett was selected as the RMAC’s Women’s Indoor Track & Field freshman of the year on Wednesday and was one of 16 Mavericks who combined to win 25 total All-RMAC honors.
Burnett, who won both the 200 and 400-meter titles at last month’s RMAC Championships, is one of the Mavericks’ eight individual qualifiers for this weekend’s NCAA Division II Championships and will participate in both the 400 meters and 4x400-meter relay in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Burnett also earned two of the Maverick women’s seven First-Team All-RMAC honors, which go to the top three finishers in each individual event and to members of the winning relay teams at the RMAC Championships. The others are: Mica Jenrette (pentathlon), Kira MacGill (5,000 meters), Sierra Arceneaux (200 meters), Kiana Jackson (triple jump) and Jordan Brockman (pentalthon).
Brockman (60 meters) was also one of seven Maverick to earn second-team accolades, given to the fourth- through sixth-place finishers in individual events and to the members of silver-medal winning relay teams. Other second-team honorees were: Arceneaux (60 meters), Avry Kennison (60 meters), Coffey (high jump), Taeryn Trumper (triple jump) and Katie Thomson (pentathlon).
The Mesa men racked up 11 All-RMAC honors, including five first-team honors. First-team honorees were: Justin Thompson (long jump and high jump), Zayden Davis (60 hurdles), Dayne Ortega (400 meters) and Mateo Casados (200 meters)
Casados also made the second team in the 60 meters. Other Mavs on the second team were: Ortega (200 meters), Becker Ell (pole vault), Hayden Riley (shot put) and Zace Buckhold (high jump).