Local Gymnastics
Legacy wins three division titles
Legacy Gymnastics Academy won the Gold, Platinum and Diamond team divisions at the Black Canyon Gymnastics Invitational last weekend.
The Gold team was led by Karsyn Renfro, who won all around (36.8), floor (9.3) and vault (9.05), and Reece Blackburn, who was third all around (36.25) in the Child division.
Addison Lais was first all around (36.5) and won floor (9.35), Emily Gray placed second all around (36.45) and won floor (9.35), Colleen Lawrence won bars (9.6) and Reef Clement won vault (9.25) in the Junior division.
Rylee Carew placed second all around (35.5); Eden Hansow was third all around (34.8); and Lauren Haftel won floor (9.05) in the Senior division.
The Platinum team was led by Grace Wender, who won all around (37.2), bars (9.6) and beam (9.3) in the Child division. Alayna Lawton placed second all around (37.0) and won floor (9.2) and beam (9.2), Irene Paul placed third all around (36.8) in the Junior division. Tarina Lonquist won the all around title (35.7) in the senior division, Savannah Wilson placed third all around (35.4) and won vault (9.35) and bars (9.3) in the Senior division.
At the highest level, the Diamond team won the team title, led by Megan Mabee, who won all around (37.2), floor (9.7) and vault (9.3). Kathleen Cox placed second all around (37.1) and won bars (9.6) and Jocelyn Olson placed third all around (37.0) and won beam (9.1) in the Junior division.
All 16 Platinum and Diamond team members have qualified for the state meet in Denver on April 3-5.
College Lacrosse
Blackwell, Reeves earn honors
Kenzie Blackwell of Colorado Mesa is the RMAC women’s offensive player of the week after scoring a career-high four goals and five assists against Northern Michigan. She was 4 of 4 on free position shots and picked up two ground balls.
CMU goalie Remi Reeves was voted the men’s defensive player of the week. He recorded a season-high 11 saves to help the Mavericks defeat No. 11 Rockhurst, allowing 10 goals. The Mavericks moved up from No. 15 to No. 12 in the national rankings Monday.
College Baseball
Mavericks climb back into top 5
After sweeping Regis in a four-game RMAC series, Colorado Mesa’s baseball team moved up three spots in the Collegiate Baseball national rankings on Monday.
The Mavericks (14-4) are No. 4 in this week’s poll behind U.C. San Diego, Catawba and Central Missouri.
Wabash Valley No. 1 in NJCAA poll
Wabash Valley (Illinois) remained in the top spot in this week’s NJCAA national rankings, released Monday. The Warriors are 15-2.
Crowder (Missouri) is No. 2 at 20-1, followed by Northwest Florida State (17-4), with Iowa Western (14-4) and Yavapai (22-3) tied for fourth.
College Golf
More ties for third in California
Rain threatened to wash out the entire Fujikura Classic women’s golf tournament in San Marcos, California.
Tournament officials decided to play 36 holes on Monday to get the tournament played.
Colorado Mesa senior Hannah More tied for third with a 4-over-par 148.
The 14-team field featured 13 nationally ranked teams. The Mavericks placed fifth with a final score of 624 and were within 10 strokes of second place.
Freshman Crystle Querol tied for 13th with a 9-over 153.