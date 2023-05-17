Dylan Checketts is one of the top faceoff men in Division II lacrosse, and this week was selected as a second-team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine.
Checketts is the first Colorado Mesa player to earn All-America honors from the magazine, one of the two primary entities in the sport to sponsor All-America teams. Midfielder James Steinke received a spot on the honorable mention team.
Checketts was fifth in Division II in faceoff winning percentage and sixth in total draws won. Steinke scored a career-high 34 goals and had 57 points this season.
The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-America teams will be announced later this month.
Kelsey Viger, a defender on the women's team, received honorable mention recognition from the magazine, a first in program history. The RMAC defensive player of the year led the conference and was fourth in Division II with 54 caused turnovers, 3.18 per game, which was third in the nation.
The Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association will announce its All-America team on Thursday.
Golf
Mesa football team hosting golf tournament on June 4
Colorado Mesa's football team is sponsoring a scramble golf tournament June 4 at Tiara Rado Golf Course.
Registration for the fundraiser to boost the football program is $150 per person or $550 for a four-player team, which includes a cart, breakfast, lunch and a tournament hat, plus several sponsorship levels. Hole sponsorships are $250, with silver ($600, includes one foursome), gold ($1,500, includes one foursome) and platinum ($2,500, includes two foursomes) sponsorships available. Every dollar of sponsorship money will be matched by CMU.
Check-in and breakfast is at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch and awards will follow the tournament at 2:30 p.m. Coaches and players will be on hand to talk with players about the program.
The Colorado Mesa men's and women's track and field teams had six total athletes picked Tuesday for the NCAA Division II track and field championships from May 25-27 in Pueblo.
The Maverick women had five athletes selected: Senior Sierra Arceneaux made it in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Sophomore Josie Coffey will compete in the high jump, senior Kiana Jackson in the triple jump, junior Mica Jenrette in the heptathlon and sophomore Kiara McGill in the 5,000 run.
Junior Dawson Heide is the only member of the Mavericks' men's team to earn a spot at nationals. Heide will compete in the decathlon.