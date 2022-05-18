Colorado Mesa moved up one spot in the team standings Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Division II national championships at TPC Michigan.
The Mavericks shot a second-round 309, two strokes better than Monday, and are 17th in the team standings.
The University of Indianapolis has a one-stroke lead on Arkansas Tech at 590. Every team shot above par on the second day, but Midwestern State (Texas) had the best round at 2-over 290 to shoot up eight spots into a tie for seventh place.
Freshman Timmy Cavarno had the Mavs’ best round at 3-over-par 75, playing the front nine at 2-under 34 with three birdies and only one bogey, and is tied for 37th at 151 heading into today’s final round. Peter Grossenbacher shot a 76 and is tied for 46th place at 152, with Kyle Pearson and Yael Chahin tied for 82nd. Pearson shot a 79, Chahin an 80. Also shooting a 79 was Dakota Gillman, who is tied for 91st at 161.
The top eight teams after today’s third round advance to the medal/match-play round, playing in a head-to-head format to determine the national champion.
College Track & Field
Mavericks qualify for nationals
Seven individual athletes and one relay team from Colorado Mesa’s track and field team were selected for the NCAA Division II outdoor championships on Tuesday.
Sierra Arceneaux will run the 100 and 200 meters and anchor the CMU 4x100 relay team that qualified, running with her twin sister, Kierra Arceneaux, Serenity Burnett-Perry and Shaya Chenoweth.
Josie Coffey will compete in the high jump, Kiana Jackson in the triple jump and Mica Jenrette in the heptathlon.
The men’s team qualified Elijah Williams in the 200 meters, Justin Thompson in the long jump and Spencer Purnell in the triple jump.
The championships are May 26-28 in Allendale, Mich.