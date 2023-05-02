AJ Switzer scored the 100th goal of his career on Sunday in the No. 12 Mavericks’ victory over CSU Pueblo, and on Monday collected the RMAC offensive player of the week award for the fifth time this season.
Switzer and Jed Brummett each hit the 100-goal milestone this season as they led CMU to the conference title and No. 1 seed in this week’s RMAC tournament at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Switzer scored six goals and had three assists in the Mavs’ two games and leads CMU in assists with 36 and points with 73. He’s second to Brummett with 37 goals — Brummett has scored a whopping 54 goals.
The Mavericks (14-2) play Adams State at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals.
Prep Golf
Durango wins Tiger Invitational
Lenna Persson of Aspen and Zayda Mestas of Durango both shot 79 on Monday to finish atop the leader board at the Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Durango shot a 246 to win the team title, with Aspen second with a 259. Montrose was fourth at 290, Palisade fifth at 292, Fruita Monument sixth at 299, Central eighth at 312 and Grand Junction 12th with a 334.
Central’s Tuscani Ritter shot an 89 and tied for eighth, with Fruita Monument’s Cierra Noetzelmann tied for 11th at 91 and Jocelyn Cutshall tied for 13th with a 92. The Wildcats’ Kadence Ulrich was another stroke back with a 93.
Jadyn Mullaney was Palisade’s low scorer at 95, and Stefanie Mendez led the host Tigers with a 101.