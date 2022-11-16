CMU's Dere selected South Central Region player of the year
Lila Dere continues to collect accolades for her record-breaking soccer season.
The redshirt sophomore forward for the Colorado Mesa women's soccer team was selected the South Central Region player of the year Tuesday by the D2 Conference Commissioners Association, the first such award in program history.
Dere, a Fruita Monument High School graduate, made the first team for the second straight year, with Haley Klasner also making the first team. Both are now eligible for All-America honors.
The two-time RMAC player of the year, Dere rewrote CMU's record book this season, scoring a nation-leading 23 goals and finishing the season with 48 points, despite playing with a broken big toe on her right foot much of the season. She also broke her own record for single-season shots and owns CMU's career record with 45 goals and 96 points.
Klasner, a redshirt sophomore midfielder who set up many of Dere's goals, finished in the top 10 in the nation with 11 assists and was in the top 10 in the RMAC with 15 points.
Midfielder Daisuke Takanaka made the men's second-team all-region. The senior from Japana started very game this season for the Mavs, with six goals and four assists.
College Football
Mavs' Herberg earns Colorado player of week honors
For the second week in a row and third time this season, a Colorado Mesa player earned National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter player of the week honors.
Quarterback Gavin Herberg, who got the start in the season finale last week for Karst Hunter, out with a shoulder injury, completed 20 of 29 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns in the Mavericks' 56-36 victory over New Mexico Highlands. Herberg, a redshirt sophomore from Colorado Springs, also rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Wide receiver Keenan Brown earned the state honor after his breakout game against Chadron State and Hunter was the Colorado player of the week after his performance against Western Colorado.
College Basketball
Mesa's Riniker is RMAC men's defensive player of wekk
Mac Riniker is the key to Colorado Mesa's defense, and he showed that from the get-go last weekend, leading the Mavericks to a pair of wins in the D2 Conference Challenge at Brownson Arena.
Riniker, a sophomore guard/forward from Steamboat Springs, was selected the RMAC men's defensive player of the week Tuesday. He had eight steals and eight rebounds in wins over St. Edward's and Dallas Baptist, despite dislocating the index finger on his left hand during Saturday's game. He also scored 21 points, had three assists and blocked two shots.
The Mavericks travel to Texas this weekend, facing Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas A&M International before returning to Brownson Arena for the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 25 and 26.