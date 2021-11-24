College Soccer
Four Colorado Mesa men’s soccer players were selected to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association’s South Central Region team, which was announced Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Connor Durant, forward Alec Fronapfel and defender Ethan Anderson made the first team, with defender Isa Trujillo on the second team.
Durant leads the nation with a .872 save percentage and allows an average of .50 goals per game, which is No. 3 in the nation among keepers. He has 10 shutouts this season, which is tied for second in the nation. Durant made three stops in the five-round shootout against Colorado School of Mines in the second round of the regional playoffs after the teams battled to a scoreless draw in double overtime.
Fronapfel leads CMU in scoring with nine goals, with five game winners, which is seventh in the nation, and has one assist this season as the leader on the offensive end of the field.
Anderson, the RMAC defensive player of the year, leads CMU’s .550 goals-against average, which is No. 2 in the nation. He made the game-clinching shot in the regional in the 3-2 shootout win.
Trujillo has also been a key on the defensive end of the field for the Mavericks, who have allowed only 12 goals all season. The Mavericks (16-3-2) play their third-round NCAA tournament game at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Cal State Los Angeles.
The Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team placed two on the Division II Conference Commissioners Association’s South Central Region first team, Michaela Dangler and Lila Dere.
Dangler was the RMAC defensive player of the year and the conference’s academic player of the year. The redshirt sophomore, who played at Fruita Monument, was the anchor of the defense that allowed only 17 goals this season and fewer than 10 shots per game. She also scored two goals, including one game-winner.
Dere, the RMAC player of the year, scored 15 goals and had four assists for the Mavericks, who tied for the conference championship. The redshirt freshman, also a Fruita Monument graduate, has scored 22 goals in two seasons and ranks seventh in program history Her 6.0 shots per game average is a school record and led all of Division II.
First-team honorees are eligible for All-America consideration, which will be announced on Dec. 7.
College Swimming & Diving
Ben Sampson dominated the A3 Performance Invitational last weekend at El Pomar Natatorium.
The redshirt freshman won all seven events he entered, individual and relays, and recorded the fastest times in the nation in two, automatically qualifying for the Division II national championships in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke.
Not surprisingly, Sampson was selected the RMAC men’s swimmer of the week after setting seven school records in the meet.
Tanner Belliston is the RMAC diver of the week after winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter titles and meeting NCAA national qualifying standards with career-high scores. His 1-meter score of 471.95 is the highest score in the nation this season and he’s third on the 3-meter board (492.5).
Lily Borgenheimer won all three of her individual events, including an automatic qualifying victory in the 200 breaststroke in the fastest time so far this season in the nation, and was selected the RMAC women’s swimmer of the week. She also broke the program record in the 200 individual medley and narrowly missed breaking her own school record in the 100 breaststroke.
Jolynn Harris is the diver of the week after winning both diving competitions in the A3 Performance Invitational. Her scores of 475.55 on the 1-meter board and 457.8 on the 3-meter board are the best in the nation so far this season.