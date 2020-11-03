College Swimming and Diving
Mavs sweep conference awards
Just as they did in Saturday’s dual meet against Western Colorado, the Colorado Mesa women’s swimming and diving team swept the weekly conference awards.
After the Mavericks won every event in a 190-90 victory, they had the RMAC swimmer and diver of the week. Lily Borgenheimer, who won three events, including a national provisional qualifying time in the 200-yard breaststroke, was voted the swimmer of the week. Borgenheimer is a junior transfer from Minnesota State.
Junior Jolynn Harris was voted the diver of the week, her fourth such award, after winning the 3-meter diving competition.