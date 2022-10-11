For the second straight week, Colorado Mesa’s Sabrina VanDeList was selected the RMAC setter of the week on Monday.
The redshirt sophomore had 83 assists, 17 digs and six service aces, including a career-high five against Black Hills State, in the Mavericks’ two victories.
VanDeList leads the RMAC with 30 aces and is second in the RMAC and seventh in Division II in assists, averaging 11.14 per set.
The Mavericks (13-4, 8-2 RMAC), have won five straight matches and are ranked No. 20 in the nation.
College Golf
Walters third in Pueblo tourney
Elly Walters shot a 2-over-par 74 on Monday in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Samuel Proal Invitational at Pueblo Country Club and is third heading into today’s final round.
The Mavericks shot 20-over 308 in the first round and are one stroke behind CU-Colorado Springs in third place, with host CSU-Pueblo leading at 299.
Walters carded three straight bogeys to open the round, but recovered with four birdies and shot 1-under on the back nine to move toward the top of the leader board. The ThunderWolves’ Zoey Rodriguez leads the field at 1-under 71.
Cassidy Phelan and Crystle Querol shot 5-over 77 and are tied for 11th place.
Mountain Bike Racing
Area racers place in Nathrop
The Grand Valley high school mountain bike team competed in the Chalk Creek Stampede in Nathrop last weekend, with Kate Rizzo of Palisade placing third in the girls varsity race and Jackson Haftel of Fruita Monument sixth in the varsity boys race.
Scarlett Hardie of Grand Junction won the girls junior varsity race, with Megan Steidel of Grand Junction 10th. Evan Pipkin, another Grand Junction student, was ninth in the boys JV race.
Palisade’s Sienna Guzman-Newton was ninth in the sophomore girls race, followed by Fruita Monument’s Karis Mizushima in 10th. Ben Garmany of Grand Junction won the boys freshman race, with Palisade’s Riley Grime fifth.
Grand Junction finished second in the team race series behind Durango, with Montrose third and Palisade fourth.
The state championships are Oct. 22-23 at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs.
High School Soccer
GJ runs away with win over Central
Grand Junction’s boys soccer team used a big first half to roll to a 10-0 victory over Central on Monday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Tigers (10-3, 5-2 Southwestern League) scored seven goals in the first half against the Warriors (3-8-1, 0-6) and added three more in the second.
Grand Junction wraps up the regular season Oct. 18 against Fruita Monument, with Central next facing Montrose on the road Friday.