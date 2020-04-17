Prep Football
Palisade's Harris signs with College of Redwoods
Palisade High School's Logan Harris signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at College of the Redwoods in Eureka, California. The Corsairs finished 2-8 last season in the California Community College Athletic Association.
In 2019 for the Bulldogs, Harris had 13 catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns and also scored a touchdown on his only carry. Harris was Palisade's second-leading tackler with 63, including 14 for loss. The defensive end had 7.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered one.
College Lacrosse
Mavs' Blackwell is women's RMAC academic athlete of the year
Colorado Mesa sophomore attacker Kenzie Blackwell was selected the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women's lacrosse academic athlete of the year on Thursday. Blackwell has a 4.0 grade-point average in pre-nursing. To be eligible for the RMAC All-Academic team, athletes must carry a 3.3 cumulative GPA.
Joining Blackwell on the All-Academic Team from the Mavs were senior attacker Olivia Hayden, 4.0 biology and senior defender Erin Koehler, 3.754 business.
The men's All-Academic team was also announced Thursday, with two Mesa players making the team — senior goaltender Christian Curry, 3.91 biology and sophomore defender Vinny Curci, 4.0 pre-nursing.