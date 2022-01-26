Kole Taylor and Max Marsh starred on the Central High School football team for years before Marsh played his senior season at Eaglecrest High School. The two met again on the gridiron — this time as opponents when LSU and Kansas State faced off in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4.
Taylor is a tight end for the Tigers, and Marsh joined the Wildcats as a quarterback but recently moved to safety, according to a post on School District 51’s website. Taylor did not register a stat in the game and Marsh redshirted this past season.
The two were a golden connection as Warriors. In the 2019 season, Marsh’s final at Central, Taylor had 29 catches for 510 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Marsh completed 59.8% of his 276 passes for 2,296 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Marsh graduated from Eaglecrest in Centennial the next season, leading the Raptors to the playoffs.
At LSU, Taylor has 12 catches for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A play he was involved in went viral on the internet in 2020 when LSU played Florida. After Taylor made a catch and was tackled, a Florida defender threw Taylor’s shoe downfield. That drew a penalty and the Tigers took advantage of the yardage and eventually won the game.
Youth Baseball
GJ Trojans among state’s best
The 14U Grand Junction Trojans baseball team is coming off of nearly winning a championship. Now the state is taking notice.
The Trojans are ranked as the fourth-best 14U team in Colorado at Travelbaseballrankings.com. They are just behind the Colorado Recruits, CO Jaxx and Colorado Twins.
Coached by Kenny Johnson, the Trojans finished 42-6 and were state runners-up last season. They return eight of 10 players and open over spring break in Phoenix.