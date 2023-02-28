Redshirt sophomore guard Blaise Threatt averaged 24.5 points a game last week to lead the Colorado Mesa men to a share of the RMAC regular-season title.
On Monday, Threatt, who is fifth in the RMAC in scoring, was selected the conference’s final offensive player of the week. Threatt leads CMU in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game.
Against Westminster, Threatt led the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists. The next night against CSU Pueblo he was one rebound shy of a double-double.
Threatt and the Mavericks host Metro State at 7 tonight in the RMAC quarterfinals. If they win, they will host the semifinals and championship games this weekend.
Reed has top defensive week
Freshman Olivia Reed was selected the RMAC women’s defensive player of the week for the second straight week and third time this season on Monday.
Reed averaged 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in two games last week, including pulling down 14 rebounds, and blocking four shots in the final game of the regular season against Western Colorado, helping CMU secure a spot in tonight’s RMAC quarterfinals at Colorado School of Mines.
Junior College Baseball
Central Florida tops juco poll
The first NJCAA Division I baseball poll was released Monday, with Central Florida receiving nine first-place votes and the No. 1 ranking after its 19-1 start. The Patriots, who went 1-2 in last year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, received 180 total points in voting.
Walters State (Tenn.), which lost in the semifinals to eventual national champion Central Arizona, is ranked second at 15-2. McLennan Community College (Texas), the 2021 champion which returned last season, is ranked third at 12-4, with Central Arizona, 15-5, ranked fourth.