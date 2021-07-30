College Baseball
Colorado Mesa's McGeary adds top academic award
Add another national award for Haydn McGeary.
Not only was the Colorado Mesa designated hitter the consensus Division II player of the year, this week he added the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year to his resume.
Members of the College Sports Information Directors Association vote on the award.
He's the second CMU student-athlete to earn the highest academic honor, joining fellow baseball player Austin Kaiser (2014), who was also the Division II player and Academic All-American of the year.
McGeary, who will be a junior in athletic eligibility in the fall and a senior academically, was the DH for the Academic All-America team with a 3.42 GPA in accounting. He led the nation in hits, doubles, RBI and slugging percentage and hit .481, which was third in the nation.
College Softball
Pair of Mavs make Academic All-American team
A pair of Colorado Mesa softball players achieved Academic All-America status this week, with Sarah Staudle and Ellie Smith making the CoSIDA second team.
Staudle, who completed both her bachelor's and master's degrees in sport management in five years, had a 3.92 GPA as an undergraduate and a 3.87 GPA as a graduate student. The first baseman from Redondo Beach, California, hit .462 and earned the RMAC Gold Glove award at first base. She was the RMAC Tournament MVP.
Smith, a redshirt sophomore pitcher/designated player from Riverside, California, has a 3.55 GPA in exercise science. She was the RMAC player of the year and a first-team All-America selection, as well as one of the 15 finalists for the Division II player of the year. She hit 19 home runs and drove in 80 runs, which led the nation, as did her 22 doubles. She went 13-1 in the pitching circle, leading the conference with a 2.19 ERA.
Staudle and Smith bring the total of Academic All-Americans from the softball program to eight, with at least one in each of the past four years, the longest such streak in the nation.