Adair honored by RMAC again
Colorado Mesa University redshirt junior Paige Adair was selected as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pitcher of the week for the third time this season, the conference announced Tuesday.
Adair went 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA in the Mavericks' sweep over Chadron State over the weekend. In 14 1/3 innings of work, she struck out 19 batters and allowed only three earned runs and three walks. Adair is 17-1 in the circle this season.
Smith a finalist for NFCA Player of the Year
Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore Ellie Smith is one of the 30 finalists for the 2021 Schutt Sport/NFCA Division II National player and pitcher of the year awards.
Smith, the only finalist from the RMAC, leads the nation in RBI (70) and doubles (20). She's fifth nationally with 16 home runs and sixth nationally in slugging (1.008). As a pitcher, Smith is 12-0 with a 1.96 ERA and hasn't allowed a home run all season.