Central Arizona celebrates June 4 with a dogpile after winning the 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series title with a 4-2 victory over Cowley College (Kansas) at Suplizio Field. Beginning with the 2023 JUCO World Series, fans can watch the championship game on ESPN+.
Fans now have the opportunity to watch junior college sports, including the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, on ESPN.
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and ESPN announced in a Wednesday news release that a multi-year media rights agreement to televise championship and regular season games beginning this academic year.
Games will air on TV and on the network’s streaming service ESPN+. Throughout the life of the agreement, ESPN+ will have exclusive streaming rights for 13 NJCAA football games, 25 men's basketball games, 25 women's basketball games, 20 baseball games, and 20 softball games. In addition to those games, ESPN+ will also stream the NJCAA DI Softball Championship final game and the 65th Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship.
A full broadcast schedule will be available at njcaa.org.
Open doors for CMU volleyball scrimmages
The public is invited to attend a pair of free scrimmages featuring the Colorado Mesa University women’s volleyball team this Saturday at the Brownson Arena.
The first scrimmage is at 10 a.m. against Utah State University Eastern, a junior college from Price, Utah. The second scrimmage begins at 2 p.m. against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado.