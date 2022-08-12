pile in.jpg

Central Arizona celebrates June 4 with a dogpile after winning the 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series title with a 4-2 victory over Cowley College (Kansas) at Suplizio Field. Beginning with the 2023 JUCO World Series, fans can watch the championship game on ESPN+.

 Scott Crabtree

Fans now have the opportunity to watch junior college sports, including the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, on ESPN.

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and ESPN announced in a Wednesday news release that a multi-year media rights agreement to televise championship and regular season games beginning this academic year.