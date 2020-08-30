Prep Softball
Palisade drops slugfest to Durango
Palisade came up short despite outhitting Durango on Saturday, losing a nonconference game 11-8 in Durango.
The Bulldogs (4-2) had 15 hits, including three each by Melissa Carrol and Jordan Bauer, but Durango scored four runs in the each of the second and third innings to go up 9-3.
After Palisade cut it to 9-5 with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, the Demons added two in the bottom for an 11-5 lead.
Niveya Rivera led off the top of the fifth with a double and came around to score on a base hit by Melanie Valdez. With two out, Alicia Franco reached on an error, putting runners at the corners, and Ember Hopkins brought them both home with a double to center.
Palisade loaded the bases in the sixth, but an infield fly and strikeout ended that threat.