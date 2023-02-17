The Pioneer Baseball League announced in a news release Thursday that it would institute a pitch clock and ban the shift for the 2023 season.
“The Pioneer League is committed to giving our fans a great experience at each of our ballparks and by speeding up games and by putting the ball in play more often, we believe the fans will have more excitement and more fun,” Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro said in the release. “Increasing the pace of play will offer more action and less wasted time between pitches.”
On top of banning the shift, there will be a small space between second base and shallow center field, reminiscent of a pie slice, where no fielder is permitted to stand.
The pitch clock rules are:
14 seconds with no runners on base
18 seconds with runners on base
8 seconds with a batter in the box
30 seconds between batters
30 seconds for a mound visit
2 minutes, 15 seconds for a pitching change
2 minutes, 15 seconds in between innings
The pitch clock is intended to speed up games (the release said PBL games averaged over 3 hours, 20 minutes last season) and, therefore, make baseball more accessible to a younger audience.
The shift is when infielders and outfielders move around to account for where a batter is likely to hit the ball. Proponents of the shift maintain that it’s integral to strategy while opponents argue it leads to a home run or bust plate approach.
The Grand Junction Jackalopes start their season May 23 in Ogden, Utah, against the Raptors. The Jackalopes’ home opener is June 6 against the Boise Hawks.
College Swimming
Mavs’ Sampson, White picked as RMAC academic athletes of year
Ben Sampson and Lauren White were selected as the men’s and women’s RMAC academic athletes of the year for swimming and diving on Thursday.
Sampson was one of four CMU men on the all-academic first team, with White leading six Mavericks on the women’s first team.
Sampson, a redshirt sophomore has a 3.88 GPA in sport management who has the top time in the nation in four individual events. White has a 3.85 GPA in business administration/marketing and had 16 career All-America honors, the most of any CMU student-athlete in any sport.
Also on the men’s first team are Gavin Anderson, Mahmoud Elgayar and Jacob Troescher. Elgayar has made the first team the past four years.
On the women’s first team from CMU are Logan Anderson, Kyra Apodaca, Lily Borgenheimer, Ruby Bottai and Emily Moreland.
An additional 10 men and four women from CMU were selected to the honor roll.