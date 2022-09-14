Colorado Mesa sophomore Cassidy Phelan had the low round of the day Tuesday in women’s 54-hole The Swan Memorial golf tournament at Todd Creek Golf Course in Denver and finished second.
Phelan shot 3-under-par 69, which included seven birdies, and had a final score of 222, four strokes behind Tristan Gabbard of Midwestern State.
After a double-bogey on her second hole, Phelan carded five birdies and six pars over the next 11 holes, leading the Mavericks to a seventh-place finish. Phelan led the tournament in par-5 scoring, averaging 4.42 strokes on the longest holes on the golf course. She also tied for the tournament lead with 13 birdies.
Elly Walters shot 1-under 71 in her final round and tied for 10th at 227, with Sadie Kelley tying for 43rd at 241.
The CMU men’s team finished fourth in The Writz at Mile High tournament at Bear Creek Golf Club in Denver.
The Mavericks moved up one spot after a 2-over round of 362 on the final day of the three-day tournament to finish at 1099.
Peter Grossenbacher tied for seventh with a third-round 71 for a 214 total. Yael Chahin tied for 11th at 216 after a third-round 73, and Chris Tarmet tied for 25th at 222, shooting a 77 in the final round.
CSU Pueblo won the team championship at 1088 and Colorado Christian’s Adam Duncan claimed a two-stroke victory over the ThunderWolves’ Jamie Roberts with a 210. Duncan shot a 68 in the final round to move up five spots to win individual medalist honors.
College Soccer
Ponce Casas lands RMAC award
Manuel Ponce Casas has scored in every game this season for the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team, and his three-goal, two-assist effort last weekend landed him a second straight RMAC offensive player of the year award.
The freshman forward from Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leads the RMAC with 14 points and six goals in five games.
Minor League Baseball
Cruce earns weekly PBL honor
Jake Cruce hit .444 with 11 RBI in the final week of the regular season for the Grand Junction Rockies, and on Tuesday was selected the Pioneer League South Division player of the week.
Cruce, who hit a pair of home runs Monday night in the first game of the divisional playoffs, including a grand slam, hit one home run and four doubles in the final week of the season.
The Rockies can clinch the division title tonight at Ogden. A third game, if necessary, is Thursday at Ogden.