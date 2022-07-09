Former Colorado Mesa outfielder Bligh Madris was optioned back to Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.
With infielder Kevin Newman coming off the 60-day injured list, the Pirates moved Madris, who was called up and made his Major League Baseball debut on June 20. He went 3 for 4, including an RBI single in his first big-league at-bat, drove in two runs and made a sliding catch in right field. The next night he hit his first major league home run.
In 15 games, Madris hit .259 in his first stint in the majors, with six RBI and one home run and quickly became a fan favorite and made national headlines by becoming the first player of Palauan descent to play in the major leagues. Madris' father, Style, and his family are from Palau, a small West Pacific island.
The move back to Triple-A comes just one week before the Pirates' three-game series at Colorado, when several of Madris' CMU teammates were planning to attend the games at Coors Field.
Josh Weaver and Dean Marsh drove in two runs each Friday morning in the Gene Taylor's 16-under baseball team's 9-1 victory over Paynes Baseball Club in the Southwest Wood Bat Classic Summer Nationals in Phoenix.
The younger Taylor's club (3-3) broke open a 3-1 game by scoring three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Two runs came home on a bases-loaded single by Marsh to make it 5-1 and a groundout by Brock Hale got another run home in the fifth.
After an error scored one run in the sixth, Weaver made it 8-1 on a base hit and Tade Weber later scored on a passed ball.
Josh and Luke Weaver each went 2 for 3 and Ripp Lockhart allowed only one run on five hits. He struck out three in the complete-game effort.