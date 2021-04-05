College Volleyball
RMAC Tournament tickets on sale
Tickets for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball tournament, which begins Thursday morning at Brownson Arena, are on sale through the conference website, https://rmacsports.org/tournaments/?id=188
A limit of 450 fans will be allowed at each session — on Thursday, the first two matches are Session 1, followed by the two night matches, including top-seeded Colorado Mesa playing CU-Colorado Springs, in Session 2. The Mavericks, ranked No. 2 in the nation with a 14-0 record.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students. COVID-19 protocols, including wearing face masks, are required.
The bracket has been adjusted after fourth-seeded Regis was forced to withdraw last week — the Rangers’ entire athletic department is on a 10-day pause because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases.
Because the tournament had not begun, the Mountain Lions, who were No. 9 in the conference ratings index, were inserted as the No. 8 seed and the seeds moved up accordingly.
Tickets for the Mavericks’ baseball series against Metro State this weekend are also on sale — a link can be found on the team schedule at CMUMavericks.com/ sports/baseball/schedule. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.