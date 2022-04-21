Golf
Former Mav Brandon Bingaman qualifies for PGA Championship
Former Colorado Mesa men's golfer Brandon Bingaman qualified for the PGA Championship to be played May 16-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.
Bingaman, a club pro at The Bridges Country Club in Montrose, qualified for the PGA Championship through a qualifier for PGA Professionals at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa and Foothills & Coore Crenshaw Courses in Austin, Texas. The top-20 club pros qualified out of the event for the PGA Championship.
The Montrose native shot a 1-under-par 216 in his four rounds to tie for 11th to qualify for the season's second major tournament of the year. He shot a 6-under 65 in his first round before a 73 and a 78 in his second and third rounds. He closed out the tournament with a 5-under 66.
Bingaman was selected to the Colorado Mesa men's golf All-Decade team in 2021 after claiming PING All-American honors as a senior. He played for the Mavericks from 2010-13, helping start the program in 2010 and finished with a 74.10 stroke average during his time.
College Track & Field
CMU's Jenrette selected RMAC field athlete of the week
Colorado Mesa's Mica Jenrette was selected the RMAC Women’s field athlete of the week on Wednesday after breaking her own school record by scoring an RMAC-leading and NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 4,982 points in the heptathlon at last week's Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.
The score puts the defending RMAC heptathlon champion and 2-time reigning RMAC pentathlon champion in front of the rest of the conference by 452 points. She also ranks seventh nationally and is in good position to qualify for next week’s NCAA Division II National Championships.
College Softball
Mesa's Distler picked as RMAC academic player of the year
Colorado Mesa sophomore Ally Distler was selected as the RMAC's softball academic player of the year — one of an RMAC-best three Mavs on the All-Academic first team.
Distler (4.0/Psychology) was joined on the 12-woman RMAC All-Academic first team by redshirt junior pitchers Ellie Smith (3.423/Nursing) and Shea Mauser (3.781/Counseling Psychology). Smith was also selected last year and Mauser is a 3-time overall RMAC All-Academic selection who was selected to the honor roll in 2020 and 2021
The Mavericks also had four honor roll selections this year in Kaley Barker (3.656/Exercise Science), Nicole Christensen (3.792/Biology), Ava Fugate (3.833/Human Resource Management) and Aislyn Sharp (3.500/Environmental Technology).
To be eligible for the all-academic accolades, student-athletes must have a 3.30 or higher GPA, be in their second year at the institution and use a season of eligibility. Sports information directors from the conference's 12 softball-playing institutions then voted for the first team based on a combination of athletic and academic accomplishments without voting for their student-athletes.
Special Olympics
Volunteers needed for various events
Special Olympics Colorado is seeking volunteers to assist with our Western Region swimming, track & field, and soccer competitions. We are still in need of volunteers for various roles including timing, scorekeeping, and assisting with awards.
The Western Region aquatics meet is May 7 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta. For more information, go to https://www.classy.org/event/2022-western-aquatics-presented-by-canvas-credit-union-volunteer-registration/e398136.
The Western Region track & field meet is May 15 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Stocker Stadium. For more information, go to https://www.classy.org/event/2022-western-track-and-field-presented-by-canvas-credit-union-volunteer-registration/e398233.
The Western Region soccer tournament is May 21 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Community Hospital Unity Field. For more information, go to https://www.classy.org/event/2022-western-soccer-tournament-presented-by-canvas-credit-union-volunteer-registration/e399401.
College Tennis
Mesa women's season ends in in PacWest Conference Championships
After losing to Fresno Pacific in Wednesday's first round of the Pacific West Conference Championships in Surprise, Arizona, the Colorado Mesa women's tennis team's season ended with a 4-3 loss to Concordia University-Irvine on Thursday in the Pacific West Conference Championships in Surprise, Arizona.
After losing 4-0 to Fresno Pacific in Wednesday's first round, that Mavs dropped into the consolation bracket against the Eagles. Concordia Irvine won two of the three doubles matches to win the doubles point with the No. 1 pairing of Makenna Livingston and Macy Richards winning 6-2 and the No. 3 duo of Juliana Campos and Paige Furin falling 7-6.
During the singles matches, Livingston (No. 1), Richards No. 4) and Furin (No. 6) all won in straight sets.