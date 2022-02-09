NFL
Palisade grad Ben Steele reportedly joining Broncos coaching staff
Former Palisade High School and Colorado Mesa football player Ben Steele could be coming back to Colorado.
Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that Steele, who was a star tight end on the Western Slope and played in the NFL for seven seasons, is joining the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff.
Steele has been coaching at the college and professional level since 2010, most recently with the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant offensive line coach. What Steele’s role would be was unclear, but Klis tweeted that he would joining the Broncos’ “offensive staff.”
After graduating from Palisade, Steele played at football for Fort Lewis College before transferring to then-Mesa State College for one season, where he reunited with his high school coach, Joe Ramunno.
During his pro football career, Steele was on the roster or practice squad for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans. Steele only saw the field in the regular season with the Packers.
He coached for the University of Colorado, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons before joining the Vikings.
College Wrestling
Mavs' Collins wins RMAC honor
Dawson Collins went 2-0 last week, including a top-10 showdown, and on Tuesday was selected the RMAC wrestler of the week.
The redshirt freshman from Grand Junction, ranked fifth in the nation at 125 pounds, improved to 17-2 this season with a technical fall over New Mexico Highlands' Nathan Galbiso, then defeated ninth-ranked Isaiah DeLaCerda of Adams State 5-2 to remain undefeated in dual matches.
Collins and the Mavericks, ranked 16th in the nation and 5-0 in RMAC duals, host Chadron State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, the final home dual of the season. CMU hosts the Super Region 6 tournament on Feb. 26.
Prep Wrestling
Regional tickets now on sale
Tickets for the regional wrestling tournament at Fruita Monument High School are now on sale.
The Region 4 Class 5A tournament, hosted by the Wildcats, will be held on Friday and Saturday. Friday weigh-ins are scheduled for 2 p.m. with the last round of matches beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Doors open for fans on Saturday at 8 a.m. and matches begin at 9 a.m. The championship matches start at 1:45 p.m. with wrestleback matches beginning shortly after.
The tickets are cashless and can only be purchased online by visiting d51schools.org/about_us/departments___directories/athletics.
Tickets for the girls regional tournament at Central High School on Friday and Saturday are also on sale online only at https://district51.ticketspice.com/girls-wrestling-regional-tournament-feb-11-4-pm-feb-12---9-am
That tournament begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, with doors opening at 3 p.m. Semifinal matches start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by consolation matches and third-place and fifth-place matches, then the championship matches.
Girls all-tournament passes are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors (55-over). Single-day tickets are $8/6 for Friday only; $13/$10 for all day Saturday; $8/$6 for Saturday's finals.