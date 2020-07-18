American Legion Baseball
Gene Taylor’s wins pair in tourney
Trailing 3-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning, Gene Taylor’s (2-4) scored three runs on no hits and held on to beat Rocky Mountain in the Gabe Pando Tournament on Thursday night in Loveland.
Kade Bessert led off the inning with a walk and Gauge Lockhart was hit by a pitch. Jared Hanks moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt and Stevie Reynolds walked to load the bases. Jack Mohler walked to bring in the tying run.
Ty Wytulka was hit by a pitch to bring in the go-ahead run and Jacob Weaver walked to score the final run. Mohler finished with three RBI, adding a two-run double in the first inning. Lockhart got the win, allowing one unearned run with two hits and four strikeouts in relief of Triston Nostrand.
Gene Taylor’s 2, Laramie Rangers 0: Weaver tossed a three-hit shutout Friday in Cheyenne, Wyoming, with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Taylor’s scored both of its runs in the seventh inning. With one out, Viktor Woldruff reached on an error and Reynolds hit a pinch-hit RBI triple. Reynolds scored on Drew Woytek’s two-out single. Kaden Manchester was the only Taylor’s player with multiple hits, going 2 for 3.
Local Tennis
CMU to host clinics on Tuesday
The Colorado Mesa University tennis teams will host free clinics on Tuesday at the Elliott Tennis Center, head coach Dan MacDonald announced Friday.
A junior clinic for children ages 13 and up will be from 8:15-9:45 a.m. before an all-level adult clinic from 10-11:30 a.m.
MacDonald will be joined by Fresno State men’s coach Luke Shields and local tennis pro Brandon Gregg at the clinic. Although the event is free, the coaches are asking for clinic participants to make a donation to the upcoming Western Slope Open Tennis Tournament.