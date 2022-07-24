Sports Briefs, July 23, 2022 SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jul 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Monument Little League All-Star 10U team finished second at the state tournament in Denver last week.After winning the District 2 title on July 12 with am 8-4 victory over Three Rivers, Monument traveled to Aurora for the state tournament.Monument lost its first game of the state tournament to South Boulder, then came back the next day to beat Tri-Lakes. South Boulder defeated Monument a second time to win the state title. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Monument Little League Tournament Sport Team Title All-star Game Victory Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 73° 100° Sat Saturday 100°/73° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:07:07 AM Sunset: 08:33:41 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 30% 67° 86° Sun Sunday 86°/67° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 30% Sunrise: 06:07:57 AM Sunset: 08:32:52 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: ESE @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 8% 70° 95° Mon Monday 95°/70° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:08:47 AM Sunset: 08:32:02 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 12% 71° 96° Tue Tuesday 96°/71° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:09:37 AM Sunset: 08:31:10 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 70° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:10:28 AM Sunset: 08:30:16 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 68° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/68° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:11:19 AM Sunset: 08:29:21 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Fri 24% 67° 92° Fri Friday 92°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:12:11 AM Sunset: 08:28:24 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business