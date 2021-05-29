College Track & Field
Mavs’ Thompson ties for 10th in high jump at outdoor nationals
Colorado Mesa high jumper Justin Thompson tied for 10th Friday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Mich.
Thompson cleared 6 feet, 6¾ inches on his second attempt at that height in weather conditions that featured temperatures in the 40s and high winds. The sophomore failed to clear 6-8.75 to advance to the next round.
The Mavericks will have four athletes compete today — Josie Coffey (high jump), Gunner Rigsby and Spencer Purnell (triple jump) and Tony Torres (1,500-meter run).
Minor League Baseball
Four HRs power GJ Rockies to win
Vinny Esposito hit two home runs and Rolando Martinez and Zane Gelphman added two-run home runs Friday night to power the Grand Junction Rockies to an 11-7 victory over the Boise Hawks.
Martinez got the home run derby started in the third inning, Esposito hit his first home run, a solo shot, in the sixth and added a two-run shot in the seventh and Gelphman also went deep in the seventh for the Rockies (3-3).