College Track & Field

Mavs’ Thompson ties for 10th in high jump at outdoor nationals

Colorado Mesa high jumper Justin Thompson tied for 10th Friday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Mich.

Thompson cleared 6 feet, 6¾ inches on his second attempt at that height in weather conditions that featured temperatures in the 40s and high winds. The sophomore failed to clear 6-8.75 to advance to the next round.

The Mavericks will have four athletes compete today — Josie Coffey (high jump), Gunner Rigsby and Spencer Purnell (triple jump) and Tony Torres (1,500-meter run).

Minor League Baseball

Four HRs power GJ Rockies to win

Vinny Esposito hit two home runs and Rolando Martinez and Zane Gelphman added two-run home runs Friday night to power the Grand Junction Rockies to an 11-7 victory over the Boise Hawks.

Martinez got the home run derby started in the third inning, Esposito hit his first home run, a solo shot, in the sixth and added a two-run shot in the seventh and Gelphman also went deep in the seventh for the Rockies (3-3).