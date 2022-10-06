Palisade gets extra bye week after Battle Mountain cancels season
Palisade High School has an extra bye week.
Battle Mountain announced Wednesday that it had cancelled the remainder of its 2022 season due to injuries. The Huskies were scheduled to play the Bulldogs on Oct. 21.
Grand Junction's game against Conference opponent Dakota Ridge, which was also slated for that day, will now be played at 5 p.m.
College Swimming & Diving
Mavs sweep RMAC weekly honors
Strong performances at last weekend's season-opening Intermountain Shootout allowed Colorado Mesa on Wednesday to sweep all four of this week's RMAC Swimmer and Diver of the Week awards.
Redshirt sophomore Ben Sampson was selected as the men's swimmer of the week after winning five such honors last year. Redshirt senior Lily Borgenheimer was selected as the women's swimmer of the week for the sixth time in her career.
Sophomore Kyra Apodaca was tabbed as the women's diver of the week for the second time in her career and reigning 3-meter NCAA Division II national champion Isaiah Cheeks received the men's diver of the week honor.
Sampson won four events — and achieved NCAA provisional marks in two of them — and placed second in another at the Intermountain Shootout. Borgenheimer won three events, all with provisional qualifying times.
Apodaca finished third on the 3-meter board and sixth on the 1-meter board at El Pomar Natatorium. Cheeks was sixth on the 1-meter board and 10th on the 3-meter board.