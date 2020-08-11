Local Golf
Sullivan, Pearson rally to claim
Western Chapter championships
Scott Sullivan of Bookcliff Country Club and the men’s golf coach at Colorado Mesa, won the senior division of the Colorado Golf Association’s Western Chapter tournament Sunday at Tiara Rado.
One of his players at CMU, Kyle Pearson, matched his coach by winning the open division, with both coming from four strokes down to win their respective flights.
Pearson played his final four holes in 4-under-par to finish the round with a 4-under 67 and a final score of 5-under 137. He won by three strokes over Denver’s Hunter Swanson.
Sullivan successfully defended his 2019 Western Chapter title and won the tournament for the fourth time. He trailed by four strokes entering Sunday’s final round and was still one behind David Delich of The Broadmoor when he teed off on No. 16.
Sullivan drained a 10-foot birdie putt and Delich bogeyed the hole for a two-stroke swing, and they both parred the final two holes, giving Sullivan the one-stroke victory. He shot 2-under 69 on the day and 2-under 140 for the tournament.