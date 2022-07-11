Josh Weaver threw a one-hitter Sunday for the Gene Taylor’s 16U baseball team in a 6-1 victory over the Yuma Diablos in the Southwest Wood Bat Summer Nationals in Mesa, Arizona.
Taylor’s lost its final game of the tournament 5-3 to the West Coast Guapos.
Weaver struck out six against the Diablos and Luke Weaver and Dean Marsh continued their hot hitting, with Luke Weaver going 3 for 3 and Marsh 2 for 3 and driving in two runs. Brock Hale also had two RBI. Taylor’s scored four runs in the third inning, two of them coming home on a two-out single to right by Hale. Marsh singled to right to get two more runs home in the sixth.
Against the Guapos, Taylor’s fell behind 5-0 after two innings but battled back in the fifth on an RBI single by Luke Weaver, a bases-loaded walk to Marsh and an error when Ripp Lockhart grounded to third with the bases loaded. Eldon Swanson flied out to center and Taylor’s tried to score Gavin Cardoza from third, but he was thrown out at the plate, and Rylan Sanderson grounded out to end the rally.
Taylor’s had the tying run on base with two out in the sixth, but Luke Weaver grounded out.
Taylor’s (5-4) plays the Grand Junction Trojans in a pair of games at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at The Diamond at Bergman Sports Complex.