Sierra Arceneaux and Mica Jenrette earned second-team All-America honors Friday with 11th-place finishes in the 200-meter dash and heptathlon, respectively, in the Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Michgan.
Jenrette finished with 4,949 points in the heptathlon, moving up four spots from Thursday's opening day of competition only 33 points shy of her own school record.
Arceneaux clocked a time of 23.92 seconds in the preliminaries of the 200 but didn't make the finals.
Elijah Williams was 13th in the men's 200 prelims in 21.01 seconds, and Kiana Jackson was 21st in the triple jump with a best leap of 38 feet, 4 ¼ inches.
In the heptathlon's final day, Jenrette was second in the 800 meters (2:16.69), her personal best outdoors and the third-best time in program history. She had a long jump of 16 feet, 8.5 inches and threw the havelin 103 feet, 7 inches.
Only a redshirt sophomore, Jenrette has earned four All-America honors, tying Whitney Rowe for the most in the women's program history. Arceneaux, a redshirt junior, is a three-time All-America.
Spencer Purnell will compete in the men's triple jump and Josie Coffey in the women's high jump today.
College Softball
Ashley Bradford, the RMAC softball player of the year, earned All-America honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
The junior shortstop from Tucson made the second team after also making the South Central Regional first team. She's the ninth CMU player to earn All-America honors, the sixth straight season the Mavericks have had at least one All-America selection.
Bradford hit .364 with 14 home runs, 13 doubles, four triples and 41 RBI. She led CMU in scoring with 51 runs, and had a .455 on-base percentage. She also led CMU with 15 stolen bases.