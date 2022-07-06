Youth Baseball

GJ Trojans lose in state semifinals

The Grand Junction Trojans baseball team reached the semifinals of the USSSA 14U Majors state tournament last weekend.

The Trojans lost to the eventual state champions, the Slammers Stealth. Andrew Henderson went 2 for 3 with a home runs and drove in five runs in the quarterfinals against the Sluggers.

Zyler Fazzi threw a three-hit shutout in the 7-0 quarterfinal victory and Sean Witt threw 5⅔ innings, striking out four, against the Stealth in a 5-4 loss.

The Trojans will play Gene Taylor’s 16U team next week at The Diamond at Bergman Sports Complex and wrap up the season with the Triple Crown World Series.