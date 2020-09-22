Prep Golf
Kerr, Beagle advance to state
Carson Kerr and Dylan Beagle both qualified for the Class 5A state golf tournament on Monday.
Kerr shot a 3-over-par 75 to finish tied for fifth overall, and Beagle finished at 6-over 78 to tie for 14th.
The top two teams, Fossil Ridge (225) and Pine Creek (227) qualified their four-man teams, and the next top 13 individuals not on those teams also advance to the state championship Oct. 5-6 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Golden.
Kerr was 2 over on the front nine, but birdies on No. 12, a 517-yard par-5 and on the par-4 finishing hole left him only four off the pace of Ryan Parker of Legend and Wesley Erling of Pine Creek, who shot 1-under 71.
Beagle overcame a double bogey on the front nine with a pair of birdies, then parred six of the final eight holes.
The Tigers’ Walker Naramore finished with an 86 to tie for 32nd, and Wyatt Rodgers had a 95 to place 47th.
College Golf
Freshman leading CMU men
Led by Yael Chahin Gonzalez, the Colorado Mesa men’s golf team is in third place after two rounds of the Lone Star-RMAC Shootout at Butterfield Trail Golf Club in El Paso, Texas.
Chahin Gonzalez, a freshman from Queretaro, Mexico, fired rounds of 74 and 68 for a 142 and is tied for 10th overall. Redshirt freshman Peter Grossenbacher is tied for 13th at 143 after rounds of 70 and 73, and junior Kyle Pearson is tied for 24th with a 146 (69-77).
Western New Mexico leads the field at 570, followed by Midwestern State at 574 and CMU at 575.
Chahin Gonzalez carded four birdies to erase two bogeys on the front nine and two more birdies on the back for his 4-under-par 68 in the afternoon round.